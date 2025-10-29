Menu
Films
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
29 October 2025
G-DRAGOn in CINEMA Showtimes – 29 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Wed
29
Sat
1
Sun
2
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KO
19:00
from
20:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KO
19:30
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:00
from
