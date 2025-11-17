Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
17 November 2025
Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 17 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
12:50
from
17:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:00
from
19:30
from
22:30
from
2D, KZ
10:10
from
15:00
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
21:30
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:00
from
17:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00
from
2D, KZ
14:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
18:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree