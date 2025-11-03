Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
3 November 2025
Bolgan oqiga Showtimes – 3 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Bolgan oqiga?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:50
from
19:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
12:50
from
18:35
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:05
from
13:45
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
17:10
from
21:10
from
23:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree