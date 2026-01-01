Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
St. Margarethen: Aida
St. Margarethen: Aida, 2004 Screening times in Almaty
St. Margarethen: Aida, 2004 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Sun
25
Format
All
EN
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for St. Margarethen: Aida?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, EN
16:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree