Films
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
9 November 2025
Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 9 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
11:10
from
14:45
from
18:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
21:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10
from
18:40
from
22:20
from
2D, KZ
14:10
from
17:40
from
21:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
