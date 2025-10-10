Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ыстық ұя Ыстық ұя, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 10 October 2025

Ыстық ұя Showtimes – 10 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Sat 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15 Thu 16
How do I book tickets for Ыстық ұя? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:50 from 14:10 from 15:50 from 19:30 from 21:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:30 from 12:45 from 17:00 from 18:45 from 20:40 from 22:30 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
15:40 from 17:30 from 22:10 from 23:45 from 00:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:30 from 12:40 from 13:45 from 15:10 from 16:50 from 18:45 from 19:20 from 20:30 from 21:10 from 23:05 from 00:40 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:00 from 14:20 from 17:25 from 19:15 from 21:10 from 22:20 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
12:25 from 18:05 from 20:05 from 22:05 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:00 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 18:30 from 19:10 from 20:00 from 20:30 from 20:50 from 21:10 from 22:00 from 22:30 from 22:50 from 23:10 from 00:00 from 00:30 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
10:10 from 11:00 from 12:10 from 13:00 from 14:10 from 15:00 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 17:30 from 18:10 from 19:00 from 19:30 from 19:50 from 20:10 from 21:00 from 21:30 from 21:50 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 23:30 from 00:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
11:20 from 13:10 from 15:00 from 16:50 from 17:40 from 18:40 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:20 from 22:30 from 23:10 from 00:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00 from 12:10 from 13:55 from 15:40 from 15:45 from 17:25 from 19:10 from 21:00 from 22:35 from 22:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
17:50 from 19:50 from 21:40 from 23:30 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
16:50 from 18:50 from 20:40 from 22:30 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 21:30 from 23:50 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
14:00 from 16:40 from 18:40 from 20:30 from 22:50 from 00:40 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 20:10 from 21:20 from 22:10 from 23:20 from 00:10 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50 from 15:30 from 16:40 from 17:20 from 18:30 from 19:10 from 20:20 from 21:00 from 21:30 from 22:10 from 22:50 from 23:30 from 00:00 from 01:20 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:00 from 12:40 from 13:50 from 14:30 from 15:40 from 16:20 from 17:30 from 18:10 from 19:20 from 20:00 from 20:30 from 21:10 from 21:50 from 22:30 from 23:00 from 23:40 from 00:20 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
16:00 from 17:50 from 18:40 from 19:40 from 20:30 from 21:30 from 22:20 from 23:30 from 00:10 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:00 from 17:00 from 17:50 from 18:50 from 20:40 from 21:40 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 22:40 from 00:30 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 12:30 from 13:20 from 14:20 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 18:50 from 19:50 from 20:40 from 21:40 from 22:30 from 23:30 from 00:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:35 from 16:10 from 18:00 from 19:30 from 20:50 from 21:35 from 23:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:30 from 11:20 from 12:20 from 13:10 from 14:10 from 15:00 from 16:00 from 16:50 from 17:50 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:20 from
