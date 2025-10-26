Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Problem with People The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Almaty 26 October 2025

The Problem with People Showtimes – 26 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 26 Mon 27
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Problem with People? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:45 from 18:05 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
20:30 from
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more