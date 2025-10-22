Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Problem with People
The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Almaty
22 October 2025
The Problem with People Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Wed
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Problem with People?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
21:20
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
18:50
from
19:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:25
from
18:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree