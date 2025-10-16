Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Junglilau
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
16 October 2025
Junglilau Showtimes – 16 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Tomorrow
16
Fri
17
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Junglilau?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
19:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
22:00
from
2D, KZ
11:20
from
13:20
from
21:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40
from
19:30
from
2D, KZ
13:40
from
18:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree