Films
Junglilau
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
30 September 2025
Junglilau Showtimes – 30 September 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Thu
2
How do I book tickets for Junglilau?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
15:35
from
17:15
from
18:55
from
20:35
from
22:15
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
10:20
from
13:35
from
16:05
from
19:10
from
22:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:35
from
12:25
from
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
20:30
from
21:05
from
22:25
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:25
from
15:45
from
17:20
from
20:30
from
22:05
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:20
from
18:20
from
20:15
from
22:10
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10
from
16:20
from
17:10
from
18:20
from
19:10
from
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
01:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
13:45
from
15:30
from
17:25
from
19:00
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:00
from
18:50
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
18:40
from
21:20
from
23:10
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:50
from
18:00
from
20:20
from
22:30
from
23:20
from
01:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
18:30
from
20:30
from
21:10
from
22:30
from
23:10
from
00:30
from
01:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:30
from
15:00
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
18:10
from
20:00
from
21:50
from
22:10
from
23:40
from
00:00
from
00:40
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
21:10
from
23:00
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:20
from
18:10
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
01:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:10
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
23:40
from
