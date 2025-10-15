Menu
Rogue, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
15 October 2025
Rogue Showtimes – 15 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from
10:20
from
11:40
from
12:15
from
14:10
from
19:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
