Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Traumatika
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Almaty
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Thu
13
Fri
14
Sat
15
Sun
16
Mon
17
Tue
18
Wed
19
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Traumatika?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
01:15
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:50
from
00:50
from
01:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:50
from
01:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:00
from
23:55
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Shadow's Edge
2025, China / Hong Kong, Action, Crime, Drama
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree