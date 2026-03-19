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Kinoafisha Films Marsupilami Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 20 March 2026

Marsupilami Showtimes – 20 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:25 from 13:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 12:15 from
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
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