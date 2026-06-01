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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 10 June 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 10 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 10 Thu 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:40 from 11:10 from 12:20 from 12:50 from 13:20 from 14:20 from 14:30 from 15:00 from 15:30 from 16:00 from 16:30 from 16:40 from 17:10 from 17:40 from 18:10 from 18:40 from 18:50 from 19:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:20 from 13:50 from 14:20 from 15:50 from 16:20 from 17:50 from 19:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:50 from 15:00 from 16:00 from 17:10 from 18:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:50 from 15:20 from 16:50 from 17:20 from 18:50 from 20:50 from
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