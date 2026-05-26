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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 27 May 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 27 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 26 Tomorrow 27 Thu 28
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:30 from 14:40 from 16:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:30 from 13:00 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:20 from 18:20 from 19:30 from 20:30 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
15:40 from 17:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:00 from
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