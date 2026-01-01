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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 2 April 2026

Super Mario Galaxy Showtimes – 2 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Thu 2 Fri 3 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:00 from 10:40 from 12:00 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:20 from 11:10 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 15:00 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:40 from 18:40 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:20 from 22:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:00 from 13:50 from 14:30 from 14:50 from 15:30 from 15:40 from 16:30 from 16:40 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:20 from 20:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00 from 11:00 from 12:00 from 14:00 from 15:05 from 16:00 from 17:05 from 18:00 from 19:55 from 21:55 from 23:55 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
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