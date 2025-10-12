Menu
Films
Rossini Opera Festival: Otello
Rossini Opera Festival: Otello, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
12 October 2025
Rossini Opera Festival: Otello Showtimes – 12 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Sun
12
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Rossini Opera Festival: Otello?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
16:00
from
17:00
from
