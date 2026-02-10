Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Fleak Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 10 February 2026

Fleak Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Fleak? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:05 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
13:40 from 14:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:20 from
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more