Fleak
Fleak, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
2 February 2026
Fleak Showtimes – 2 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Fleak?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:40
from
14:20
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:35
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:05
from
