Films
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
30 January 2026
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sat
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
14:10
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:05
from
17:20
from
00:05
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:25
from
10:25
from
14:45
from
17:00
from
00:25
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
00:35
from
20:30
from
23:45
from
00:35
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:50
from
