Kinoafisha Films 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 16 January 2026

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Showtimes – 16 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
12:00 from 18:10 from 22:25 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
11:55 from 15:20 from 20:10 from 22:10 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:25 from 10:30 from 12:40 from 18:05 from 19:45 from 22:40 from 23:10 from 00:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, EN
19:50 from
2D, RU
00:15 from 11:00 from 12:15 from 12:45 from 14:00 from 14:40 from 16:15 from 17:05 from 18:05 from 19:15 from 20:30 from 21:20 from 23:45 from 00:15 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:00 from 12:30 from 14:15 from 16:15 from 17:20 from 18:25 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:05 from 22:10 from 23:20 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
15:20 from 15:30 from 16:20 from 16:30 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 21:50 from 22:50 from 00:00 from 01:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:45 from 10:10 from 12:15 from 14:20 from 15:30 from 16:25 from 18:30 from 19:35 from 20:35 from 21:25 from 22:40 from 23:25 from 23:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:00 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 00:50 from 01:50 from
