Qaitadan, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
5 October 2025
Qaitadan Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Tue
7
Wed
8
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Qaitadan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
19:10
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
12:40
from
15:10
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
17:45
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
18:00
from
20:10
from
22:20
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:30
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
17:50
from
18:50
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
20:50
from
23:00
from
01:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:20
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:30
from
18:40
from
00:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
14:30
from
16:40
from
18:50
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:00
from
21:00
from
23:00
from
00:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
21:10
from
23:20
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:00
from
17:10
from
19:20
from
21:30
from
23:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
14:50
from
16:50
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
21:30
from
