Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qaitadan Qaitadan, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 5 October 2025

Qaitadan Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qaitadan? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
19:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
12:40 from 15:10 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
17:45 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
18:00 from 20:10 from 22:20 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:30 from 15:40 from 16:40 from 17:50 from 18:50 from 20:00 from 21:00 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
20:50 from 23:00 from 01:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:20 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:30 from 18:40 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
14:30 from 16:40 from 18:50 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:00 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:10 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 21:10 from 23:20 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:10 from 19:20 from 21:30 from 23:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
14:50 from 16:50 from 20:40 from 22:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
21:30 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more