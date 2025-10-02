Menu
Films
Qaitadan
Qaitadan, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
2 October 2025
Qaitadan Showtimes – 2 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Sat
4
Sun
5
How do I book tickets for Qaitadan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
22:10
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
00:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
23:00
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
22:00
from
23:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
22:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
00:10
from
