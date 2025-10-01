Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qaitadan
Qaitadan, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
1 October 2025
Qaitadan Showtimes – 1 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Wed
1
Thu
2
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Qaitadan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
12:45
from
17:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
18:15
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
20:55
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:30
from
18:40
from
20:10
from
23:10
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:10
from
19:10
from
20:00
from
21:10
from
23:10
from
01:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Rogue
2025, Kazakhstan, Family
A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey
2025, USA, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
Аш пен тоқ
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Goat
2025, USA, Horror, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree