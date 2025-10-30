Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Night of the Reaper Night of the Reaper, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 30 October 2025

Night of the Reaper Showtimes – 30 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 30 Fri 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Night of the Reaper? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
22:10 from 23:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
23:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
23:10 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
00:40 from 01:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
00:50 from 01:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
00:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
21:10 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 00:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
17:40 from 23:40 from
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more