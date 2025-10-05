Menu
Agent & Irbis, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 5 October 2025

Agent & Irbis Showtimes – 5 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
12:50 from 16:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:50 from 18:30 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
16:25 from 20:00 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
10:15 from 13:00 from 19:35 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:25 from 12:20 from 17:00 from 18:05 from 21:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:40 from 13:50 from 18:35 from 21:00 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:40 from 14:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
16:30 from 17:10 from 20:30 from 21:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:05 from 14:00 from 16:45 from 19:20 from 20:35 from 21:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
16:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
17:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:15 from 11:50 from 13:15 from 23:25 from
