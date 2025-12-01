Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Stitch Head
Stitch Head, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
12 December 2025
Stitch Head Showtimes – 12 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Thu
18
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Stitch Head?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:25
from
14:10
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:35
from
14:20
from
16:20
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:00
from
14:10
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10
from
10:40
from
12:40
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:30
from
13:10
from
16:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:05
from
12:15
from
13:50
from
16:20
from
16:25
from
17:50
from
19:35
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00
from
12:50
from
14:40
from
15:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
11:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:10
from
13:50
from
14:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
17:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
11:30
from
13:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:15
from
18:25
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:00
from
14:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree