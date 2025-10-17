Menu
Kinoafisha Films Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 17 October 2025

Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase Showtimes – 17 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

All about animated film
Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Sun 19
How do I book tickets for Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:30 from 17:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:35 from 11:05 from 12:25 from 13:10 from 14:40 from 16:10 from 17:30 from 20:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30 from 13:05 from 14:20 from 16:25 from 18:15 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:20 from 10:50 from 12:45 from 19:40 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:40 from 14:50 from 15:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:40 from 17:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:00 from 12:10 from 13:40 from 14:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:50 from 15:00 from 16:50 from 18:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:30 from 14:20 from
