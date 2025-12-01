Menu
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
16 December 2025
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas Showtimes – 16 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
13:45
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:00
from
12:05
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
from
13:05
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
