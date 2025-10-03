Menu
Kinoafisha Films Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 3 October 2025

Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш Showtimes – 3 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:10 from 22:20 from 23:20 from 00:30 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
21:00 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:00 from 22:50 from
