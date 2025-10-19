Menu
Kinoafisha Films Керексин Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 19 October 2025

Керексин Showtimes – 19 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Керексин? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:35 from 13:50 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:05 from 11:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:05 from 10:50 from 13:20 from 16:35 from 17:30 from 19:10 from
