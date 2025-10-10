Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Керексин
Керексин, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
10 October 2025
Керексин Showtimes – 10 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
9
Tomorrow
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Керексин?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
10:40
from
15:10
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:20
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:20
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:25
from
12:15
from
16:50
from
18:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
23:00
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:45
from
14:25
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:30
from
12:30
from
16:00
from
17:00
from
17:40
from
20:20
from
21:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:30
from
11:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree