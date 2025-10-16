Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Ice Fall Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Ice Fall, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Thu 16
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Ice Fall? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:40 from 18:35 from 20:40 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more