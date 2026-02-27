Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Scarlet
Scarlet, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
1 March 2026
Scarlet Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Facts
All about animated film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Scarlet?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
11:00
from
13:10
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
12:40
from
16:40
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
13:10
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:00
from
13:00
from
16:10
from
17:45
from
18:30
from
19:35
from
22:20
from
00:30
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:35
from
12:25
from
14:25
from
19:30
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:10
from
12:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:30
from
00:45
from
12:00
from
14:05
from
16:10
from
16:50
from
18:15
from
20:20
from
22:25
from
22:45
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:30
from
16:40
from
18:50
from
21:05
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree