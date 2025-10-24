Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bone Lake Bone Lake, 2024 Screening times in Almaty 24 October 2025

Bone Lake Showtimes – 24 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bone Lake? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:35 from 23:35 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:10 from
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more