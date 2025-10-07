Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films London Calling London Calling, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 7 October 2025

London Calling Showtimes – 7 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for London Calling? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:00 from 22:20 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
20:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
16:15 from
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Qaitadan
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Junglilau
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Жұмбақ қыз
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Керексин
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Problem with People
The Problem with People
2024, Ireland, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more