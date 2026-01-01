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Kinoafisha Films The Frog Princess 2 The Frog Princess 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 April 2026

The Frog Princess 2 Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
16:40 from
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