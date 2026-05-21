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The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
25 May 2026
The Magic Faraway Tree Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Showtime
20:50
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Started
20:50
from
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20:50
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20:50
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:10
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11:55
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