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Normal, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
17 April 2026
Normal Showtimes – 17 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:40
from
17:05
from
20:50
from
22:45
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
13:00
from
15:35
from
18:05
from
20:00
from
00:25
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
15:10
from
19:05
from
22:05
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:45
from
19:25
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:00
from
00:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
23:00
from
00:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:50
from
01:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
22:00
from
23:30
from
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