Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 21 November 2025

Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Showtimes – 21 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
13:45 from 18:25 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:40 from 12:40 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:00 from 10:30 from 11:20 from 12:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:20 from 14:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:00 from 16:00 from 16:50 from 17:50 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:30 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
15:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:50 from 17:20 from 18:20 from
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more