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GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
6 April 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 6 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
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g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
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15:30
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Moskva
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