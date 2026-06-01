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Kinoafisha Films Inside Renzo Piano Building Workshop Inside Renzo Piano Building Workshop, 2023 Screening times in Almaty 7 June 2026

Inside Renzo Piano Building Workshop Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Sun 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
16:00 from
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