Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 18 November 2025

La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película Showtimes – 18 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from 14:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:15 from 11:55 from 14:20 from
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more