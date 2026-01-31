Menu
Films
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
31 January 2026
Charlie the Wonderdog Showtimes – 31 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
All about animated film
Tomorrow
31
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Undeground
Moskva
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:20
from
14:10
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
10:10
from
12:40
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
14:35
from
16:20
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:25
from
14:20
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:25
from
16:05
from
18:00
from
20:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:15
from
13:10
from
15:50
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:55
from
13:05
from
15:15
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:00
from
11:00
from
12:10
from
12:30
from
14:10
from
15:10
from
15:40
from
16:30
from
17:00
from
17:30
from
18:00
from
19:20
from
20:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30
from
13:50
from
15:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
14:05
from
16:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:40
from
12:30
from
13:50
from
14:50
from
16:00
from
17:00
from
18:00
from
19:00
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:00
from
12:00
from
15:30
from
16:30
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
11:30
from
15:30
from
16:30
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40
from
11:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:50
from
16:40
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
11:00
from
12:10
from
13:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00
from
14:20
from
