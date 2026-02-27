Menu
Films
Rabbit Trap
Rabbit Trap, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
28 February 2026
Rabbit Trap Showtimes – 28 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
About
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:55
from
18:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
