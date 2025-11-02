Menu
Films
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
2 November 2025
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
All about animated film
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
16:30
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
22:35
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:20
from
19:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:00
from
13:25
from
14:25
from
16:40
from
18:25
from
20:30
from
21:00
from
22:30
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:20
from
16:40
from
19:50
from
21:50
from
23:50
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
12:35
from
17:15
from
19:25
from
20:20
from
21:35
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
01:15
from
14:10
from
16:20
from
17:10
from
18:20
from
19:25
from
20:15
from
21:40
from
22:10
from
23:30
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
13:10
from
19:30
from
2D, RU
17:30
from
18:30
from
20:30
from
23:40
from
00:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:50
from
14:50
from
18:10
from
19:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:20
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
18:20
from
