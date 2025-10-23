Menu
Kinoafisha Films Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 23 October 2025

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Showtimes – 23 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
20:20 from 22:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
19:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
15:40 from 20:00 from 22:00 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
18:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
19:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
20:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:10 from 14:10 from 16:10 from 18:10 from 20:10 from 22:20 from 00:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
15:00 from
