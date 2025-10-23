Menu
Films
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Thu
23
Format
All
IMAX
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
20:20
from
22:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
19:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
15:40
from
20:00
from
22:00
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
18:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
19:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:00
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
20:00
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:10
from
14:10
from
16:10
from
18:10
from
20:10
from
22:20
from
00:30
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
15:00
from
