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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
12 June 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
13:20
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17:40
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
13:00
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14:00
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15:30
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16:30
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18:00
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19:00
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20:30
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21:10
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21:30
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22:10
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:30
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12:25
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13:50
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20:15
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00
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17:40
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18:40
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20:10
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21:10
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
15:10
from
16:10
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:00
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17:00
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18:20
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19:20
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
19:10
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20:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:00
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01:00
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