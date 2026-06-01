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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 9 June 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 9 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Tomorrow 6 Sun 7 Mon 8 Tue 9 Wed 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
15:50 from 19:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
14:25 from 14:45 from 14:55 from 16:45 from 17:05 from 18:00 from 19:15 from 21:30 from 22:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:55 from 17:35 from
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